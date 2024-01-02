In a disturbing turn of events, Talvinder Singh sustained serious injuries in a firing incident in Khyber Bara district. Quick to respond, Rescue 1122 personnel promptly transported the injured victim to the hospital for essential medical care.

The incident occurred on Bara MNA Road, and law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, Talvinder Singh, a member of the Shalobar Tirah tribe, is entangled in a longstanding land dispute with his cousin in the Tirah plains. Today, Talvinder became a target, shot and injured by his cousins, including Govinder Singh, in Bara. The accused managed to flee the scene before authorities arrived.

Upon receiving the report of gunfire, the police swiftly reached the location, ensuring the injured were rushed to the hospital. Doctors later confirmed that Talvinder Singh’s condition was stable.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at Bara police station informed TNN that the Sikh family, part of the Shalobar tribe, has a history of conflict over land in Tirah Valley. Both parties involved have filed FIRs against each other, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing dispute.