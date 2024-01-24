In a distressing incident in the Shalobar area of Bara Tehsil, Khyber district, a young boy named Bilal, son of Muhammad Ayaz, was injured in a leopard attack. Reacting swiftly, local residents took matters into their own hands, opening fire on the leopard and killing it on the spot.

The leopard, which had entered the local community in Tehsil Bara of Khyber, posed a threat after attacking Bilal. Concerned for their safety, the residents made the difficult decision to eliminate the immediate danger by fatally shooting the leopard.

This event serves as a somber reminder of a similar occurrence in Tirah Valley a year ago when two leopard cubs met a tragic end. The complex coexistence between wildlife and local communities remains a challenge, prompting decisive actions in the face of imminent threats.