In a groundbreaking move for gender inclusivity in the general elections, women are stepping into the political arena from tribal districts.

Naseem Riaz, a trailblazing candidate from constituency PK 71 in Tehsil Bara, Khyber district, has officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. This marks a historic first for women’s participation in the region’s electoral landscape.

Belonging to the Satoori Khel tribe of Bara, Naseem Riaz has a robust background in the social sector. With extensive experience addressing the challenges faced by women, children, the elderly, and individuals with special needs in the entire district, she is motivated to bring positive change through political engagement.

In an exclusive conversation with TNN, Naseem Riaz expressed her commitment to highlighting and resolving these pervasive issues. Aged 55, she emphasizes the vital role her family and tribe play in supporting her decision to enter politics. “I aim not only to shed light on the problems but also to actively contribute to their solutions. I trust the people will elect me in the general election, and together, we can successfully address these challenges,” she stated.

Originally from Peshawar, Naseem Riaz married into the Satoori Khel tribe of Bara. Possessing a strong educational background and a significant history of involvement with NGOs, she has championed causes related to women’s empowerment, children’s rights, and the well-being of the elderly in the region. Her decision to leverage the assembly platform underscores a strategic shift toward advancing the rights of women and children through political avenues.

It’s noteworthy that Abida, another female candidate, has also submitted her nomination papers from North Waziristan Constituency NA 40, further emphasizing the growing presence of women in the traditionally male-dominated political landscape.