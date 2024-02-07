In anticipation of the upcoming general elections on February 8, the delivery process for electoral materials to presiding officers and polling staff has commenced. Multan Public School serves as the distribution point for NA 148, NA 149, NA 150, and NA 151, while centers in Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala cater to NA 152 and NA 153, respectively.

Ensuring tight security, the District Returning Officer affirms that polling materials are being dispatched to presiding officers and polling stations, with completion expected by 6 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan reveals the establishment of 90,675 polling stations and 266,398 polling booths nationwide to facilitate the voting process.

With 1.49 million election staff on duty, unofficial results for each constituency will be released from returning officers’ offices. A total of 73.2 million voters will exercise their rights across 141 National Assembly seats and 297 Provincial Assembly seats.

Also Read: Explosions Rock Balochistan Election Offices, Leaving 25 Dead and Dozens Injured

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21.9 million registered voters will participate in voting for 45 National Assembly seats and 115 Provincial Assembly seats. Balochistan will witness 5.37 million voters casting their votes for 16 National Assembly seats and 51 Provincial Assembly seats.

Islamabad, with 1.08 million voters, will choose representatives for three National Assembly seats. The Election Commission notes that polling has been postponed in four constituencies due to candidate deaths.

With 16,766 highly sensitive and 29,985 sensitive polling stations, the Election Commission deploys the Pakistan Army at the most critical locations. Presiding Officers are empowered as Magistrate I to maintain law and order at polling stations.