Naheed Jehangir

As the cold season sets in, people often grapple with seasonal illnesses like cold, flu, and fever. Professor Ziauddin, the Medical Officer at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, sheds light on the causes and preventive measures.

He explains that during the onset of winter, individuals of all ages are prone to colds and fevers, commonly known as the flu.

These seasonal diseases are more prevalent in dry, cold weather and are caused by viral infections, often referred to as influenza in medical terms. Symptoms include coughing, cold, and flu, accompanied by mild fever.

Typically, the illness resolves within three to four days. However, if symptoms persist beyond this timeframe, consulting a qualified doctor is advised.

To prevent seasonal diseases like cold, cough, and fever, Prof. Zia ud Din recommends using warm water, keeping oneself warm, and using a mask while outdoors to protect against dust that can exacerbate throat issues.

Additionally, he highlights the risk of pneumonia in children during dry, cold weather, emphasizing the importance of warmth and maintaining cleanliness to prevent pneumonia, a common ailment among children.

In terms of preventive measures, Prof. Zia ud Din underscores the significance of influenza vaccination, particularly for individuals with allergies, asthma, or a history of TB. The vaccine, administered in October or November, is also beneficial for diabetic patients.

While seasonal diseases are generally not dangerous, neglecting precautions can pose risks, making timely treatment essential. Stay vigilant and prioritize your well-being this winter.