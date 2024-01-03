The election campaign took a dangerous turn as the convoy of National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Mohsin Dawar faced an attack in North Waziristan.

The incident unfolded in Miranshah’s Tapi area, where gunfire targeted Mohsin Dawar’s convoy; however, he emerged unharmed, as confirmed by the police.

In response to the attack, Mohsin Dawar was swiftly relocated to a nearby secure location. The police are on-site, actively searching for the assailants responsible for the assault.

Also Read: TNN’s Fact-Checking Training: Combating Misinformation in the Digital Era

According to the police, bullets struck the front and side windows of Chairman NDM’s vehicle. Mohsin Dawar’s safety was ensured by the bulletproof nature of his vehicle, preventing any harm during the attack.

This incident follows a recent attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman’s convoy in Dera Ismail Khan, where he also escaped unharmed. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman faced gunfire during his election campaign near Yark Interchange.

After the attack on Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s convoy, an advisory notice was issued to his son, former federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood. The advisory warned of potential terrorist targeting during travel or at his residence, urging precautions such as avoiding unnecessary travel and gatherings while maintaining discreet movements.

The heightened incidents of attacks on political figures underscore the tense atmosphere prevailing during the election season.