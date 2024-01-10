In a shocking incident in Tehsil Miranshah of North Waziristan, tribal leader Malik Kaleemullah, an independent candidate for the PK-104 constituency, fell victim to an ambush by unknown assailants.

The attack claimed the lives of Malik Kaleemullah and two of his associates, Masroor Khan and Mohammad Sakhi, as they were traveling from Miranshah Tehsil to their village, Tapi.

Sources report that the gunmen, targeting Malik Kaleemullah’s vehicle, unleashed a hail of bullets, resulting in the tragic demise of the three victims.

Notably, Malik Kaleemullah had faced multiple assassination attempts in the past, according to reliable sources.

It is worth mentioning that this attack occurred in the same location where a recent assassination attempt was made on former MNA Mohsin Dawar, who narrowly escaped the assailants a few days prior.