In a horrifying incident in the Takhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, unidentified individuals entered a residence and mercilessly killed eight people, including two women and two children, in a brutal shooting spree.

Local authorities report that the tragic event unfolded last night, prompting the police to swiftly respond. The bodies of the victims have been transferred to the hospital for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation into the heinous act has been initiated.

Also Read: Tragic Loss: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives of 3 Police Officers in Kohat

While early indications point towards a possible motive rooted in personal animosity, the police emphasize that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the true reasons behind this shocking act of violence.