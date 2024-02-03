In a significant move, the federal government of Pakistan has made a crucial decision concerning illegal immigrants in the country.

Reliable sources reveal that the federal cabinet has given its approval for the extension of stay for approximately 1.3 million illegal immigrants. Notably, this extension covers Afghan refugees, allowing them to stay until March 2024.

Initially, the cabinet division had returned the summary from the SAFRON Ministry, raising objections. However, following the recommendation of the Afghanistan-related coordination cell, a consensus was reached to proceed with the extension of stay for these illegal immigrants.

It is reported that Pakistan has responded to a request from the Afghan government, opting to extend the stay period for Afghan refugees. This decision becomes particularly crucial as the lack of approval for the extension had rendered the refugees’ stay illegal.

This extension aligns with diplomatic considerations and collaborative efforts to address the challenges faced by displaced individuals.