Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court, filing an application for the Punjab elections scheduled for May 14. PTI’s negotiating team has requested the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order of April 4 regarding the elections in Punjab.

The petition filed by PTI states that the Supreme Court had suggested a plan of action for holding elections through negotiations between political parties. The court’s decision to prevent deviation from the constitution must be followed, and elections should be held on May 14.

PTI established a special negotiation committee consisting of Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Central Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Senator Ali Zafar in light of the assurance given in the court.

The PTI has submitted a report in the court, stating that they held talks with the government and agreed to hold elections on one day. However, they could not agree on the date, and hence, the Supreme Court should take action. The Punjab assembly elections should be held on May 14, as suggested by PTI.

Other political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, People’s Party, PML-N, MQM, and Q-League, have also nominated their representatives. The PDM committee consisted of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and others.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, the government coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf negotiated the date of holding elections on the same day across the country. It was agreed that elections should be held on one day across the country. However, they could not agree on the date of the election and the dissolution of the assemblies simultaneously.

