The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently released the updated voters’ list for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, following the new census, revealing an increase of 594,189 registered voters.

The updated list now shows a total of 214,150,00 registered voters in the province, comprising 116,930,00 men and 97,220,00 women.

Peshawar recorded the highest number of registered voters with 2,026,000, while Kolai Palas district has the lowest number of voters with only 42,000 registered voters.

The updated list shows 940,000 voters in Abbottabad, 649,000 in Bajaur, 770,000 in Bannu, 323,000 in Batagram, 545,000 in Buner, 1,000,420 in Charsadda, 179,000 in Lower Chitral.

In addition, Upper Chitral has 179,000 registered voters, DI Khan has 861,000, and Hangu has 319,000 registered voters. Haripur has 714,000 registered voters, Karak has 476,000, and Khyber has 622,000 registered voters.

Furthermore, Kohat has 9,651,00 registered voters, while Lower Kohistan and Upper Kohistan have 75,000 and 74,000 registered voters, respectively. Kurram district has 407,000 registered voters, Lakki Marwat has 506,000, and Lower Dir has 844,000 registered voters.

Other districts in the province with significant numbers of registered voters include Malakand with 458,000, Mansehra with 1,091,000, Mardan with 1,498,000, Mohmand with 348,000, North Waziristan with 419,000, and Nowshera with 873,000 registered voters.

Finally, Orakzai has 224,000 registered voters, Shangla has 456,000, South Waziristan has 457,000, Swabi has 1,085,000, Swat has 1,445,000, Tank has 221,000, Torghar has 119,000, and Upper Dir has 572,000 registered voters.

