Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday, filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has filed the petition through Barrister Gohar, Election Commission, and Governor KP have been made parties.

The petition stated that the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not following the court order of March 1.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced the date of May 28 on the media for the elections in the province but later retracted it, said the petition.

The petition furthered that as per the constitution, elections are necessary within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly, and the Supreme Court should order the date of elections to Governor KP.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, while pronouncing the verdict in the case related to the postponement of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), annulled the decision of the Election Commission to hold the elections on October 8 and ordered the elections to be held on May 14 in Punjab.

In the decision, the Supreme Court said that the governor was not represented in the court for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For the date of an election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a petition should be filed at an appropriate forum.

However, after the decision of the Supreme Court, a meeting of the federal cabinet was called wherein the cabinet rejected the decision of the Supreme Court.

Previously, Governor Ghulam Ali took a U-turn a few days after giving the date of May 28 for the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and wrote a letter to the Election Commission recommending not holding the election on May 28.

In the letter, the governor had suggested postponing the election due to various reasons including increasing security threats in the province, non-availability of security forces, economic conditions of the country, and new census.

