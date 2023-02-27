Malik Ali Nawaz

Many of the Peshawar pet owners are visiting the pet market to sell their pets due to galloping inflation in the country.

Pakistan’s is witnessing a record-breaking inflation, which has badly affected the public’s purchasing power. Earlier last week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that weekly inflation has jumped to over 40 pc in five months.

A visit to the Peshawar’s pet market shows that these days a large number of those visiting the market are trying to sell their pets instead of buying new ones.

Many of those, trying to sell their pets have been forced to go to this extreme step on account of steep increasing in the prices of pet food.

Like other items, pet food prices have also gone through the roof.

Ayub Ali, a local who was visiting the market to sell his German shepherd breed of dog, told TNN that that he loved his dog. “I did not wanted to sell it; however, due to the inflation, the prices have gone through the roof and I am finding myself unable to meet expenditure,” he said.

He said that dog food price has gone up to Rs 6000 per month due to the inflation. “Two years ago, the same food cost Rs 3500 per month,” he said. He said that purchasing dog food was not feasible for him anymore.

Ibrahim, owner of a cat named Sheesh, told TNN that he was unable to keep a cat he has reared when the animal was kitten due to rising prices.

“This cat has been with me since it was a kitten,” Ibrahim said.

On the other hand, traders in pet market asked the government to reduce the pet food prices so that they could be saved of the pain of selling their loved pets.

