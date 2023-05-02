The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Cricket Tournament held in Peshawar concluded with Peshawar City Star defeating Kohat City Star in the final match held at Islamia College Peshawar. Kohat City Star batted first, giving Peshawar City Star a target of 68 runs, which they easily completed.

The Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest and praised the organization of the tournament, particularly for the minority community’s better sports facilities. He rewarded the winning team with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

The Chairman of the Singh Sabha Youth Minority and organizer of the tournament, Sardar Parvind Singh, expressed gratitude to the mayor, the Islamia College staff, and the police personnel for participating in the final match and contributing to the success of the tournament.

Singh also mentioned that the tournament aimed to promote religious harmony and encourage youth participation in sports activities.

