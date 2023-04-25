In the final match of the five-match T20I series, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets to level the series 2-2. Mark Chapman’s brilliant century led New Zealand to an easy victory as they chased Pakistan’s target of 194 runs with 7 balls remaining.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave Pakistan a solid start, adding 51 runs in the opening partnership. However, the wickets started to fall as Saim Ayub was dismissed without scoring any runs, and three more wickets fell in quick succession.

Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed then led the team’s score, with Rizwan completing his fifty off just 33 balls while Iftikhar scored 36 runs. Imad Wasim also played an innings of 31 runs, but it was Rizwan who remained unbeaten on 98 runs off 62 balls, helping Pakistan reach a total of 193/4.

New Zealand’s chase got off to a shaky start as they lost their captain Tom Latham on the very first ball of the innings. They suffered another blow as Will Young fell victim to Shaheen for just 4 runs. Chad Bowes and Daryl Mitchell were also dismissed cheaply, leaving New Zealand struggling at 73/4.

However, Chapman and Jimmy Neesham played a responsible and aggressive inning to lead their team to victory. Chapman scored an unbeaten century, his first in T20 Internationals, off just 57 balls with 4 sixes and 11 fours, while Neesham remained not out on 45 runs off 25 balls.

New Zealand reached their target of 194 runs with 7 balls remaining and 6 wickets in hand.

For New Zealand, Blair Tickner took 3 wickets while Ash Sodhi dismissed one. Shaheen Shah and Imad Wasim took 2 wickets each for Pakistan.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham was named Player of the Match and Man of the Series. He said that it would be easy to score on the pitch and they were happy to level the series after the last match was rained out.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the wicket was looking good and they were aiming for a target of 190 runs. He also mentioned that two changes had been made in the team, with Zaman Khan and Fakhar Zaman being replaced by Ehsanullah and Mohammad Haris.

