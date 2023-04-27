Four police officials in Peshawar have been found guilty of stealing 8 million rupees from the house of a citizen. The sub-inspector involved in the incident has been dismissed from his job, while three other officials have been reprimanded.

The incident came to light after citizen Zeeshan reported that Inspector Noor Haider, SHO Bhanamari, Sub Inspector Manzoor SHO, Sub Inspector Sadiq Shah, and ASI Shah Khalid raided his house on October 17, 2022, at 9:30 PM and took Rs 50 lakh cash, a car, mobile phone, documents, passport, and a woman’s purse.

When Zeeshan demanded a refund, the police officials registered a fake drug case against his father and brother. After receiving the complaints, the police launched an investigation against the four officials, and they were found guilty of the crime.

Inspector Sadiq Shah was accused of taking 5 million rupees and 4,000 dollars from the citizen by force and at the tip of the servants. Sub-Inspector Manzoor Khan was found guilty of illegally detaining a citizen named Adil and keeping him in lock-up.

Similarly, Inspector Noor Haider and ASI Shah Khalid were found guilty of illegally detaining the vehicle. The investigation revealed that Sub-Inspector Sadiq Shah had extorted 80 lakh rupees from another citizen by force and at gunpoint.

As a result, Sub-Inspector Sadiq Shah has been dismissed from his job, and the other three officials have been questioned.

