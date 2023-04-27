Nowshera: In a shocking incident, a young girl was allegedly shot dead by her brother for talking on her mobile phone. The incident took place yesterday in the neighboring village of Khushigi Bala, Ahmedabad.

According to the police, the accused, Aamir, became enraged when he saw his 16-year-old sister Maria talking on her mobile phone in front of their parents. He shot her, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The police have registered a case against the accused and handed over Maria’s body to her family after conducting a post-mortem at Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex.

In another incident in Manki Sharif Miraji Bala, a sister opened fire and seriously injured her only brother. The incident happened when the siblings were joking around, and the brother called the sister ugly. The sister, identified as Nosheen, then fired at her brother, Arsalan.

After the incident, Arsalan was taken to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar in an injured condition. The police have stated that both incidents are clear examples of intolerance and have urged people to resolve their differences without resorting to violence.

The incidents have once again highlighted the need for promoting a culture of peace and tolerance in society. It is important for families to work towards resolving conflicts amicably, without resorting to violence, to avoid tragic incidents like these.

