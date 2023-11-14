The primary transmission line tower in the Khyber Landi Kotal district collapsed at Shahgai, Jamrud, leading to a complete power outage in Landi Kotal Tehsil.

Residents reported the collapse in the early morning, severely impacting the life systems due to the lack of electricity. Police swiftly responded to the scene, where SHO Rahman Afridi explained that the tower’s wires were deteriorated, and one was cut, causing the collapse under high pressure.

TESCO XEN Syed Ikramullah Shah mentioned ongoing efforts to restore the tower, estimating a week for power reinstatement. A new tower is set to replace the damaged one, with excavation underway in the challenging hilly terrain. Once the foundation is ready, rehabilitation work on the main transmission line tower will promptly commence.