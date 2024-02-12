The three-day sit-in staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in protest against alleged election result manipulation in Bajaur’s provincial constituencies PK-20 and PK-21 has concluded.

Former Governor Engineer Shaukatullah Khan revealed that the sit-in concluded with an agreement to pursue legal action for PTI’s rights, and during this period, Forms 47 and 49 would not be issued.

Engineer Shaukatullah, a member of the jirga facilitating discussions between the administration and sit-in organizers, confirmed that the PTI sit-in ended through the efforts of the jirga members. PTI leaders decided to escalate the matter to the court, emphasizing the peaceful conclusion of the democratic sit-in without causing damage to government property.

Senior PTI member Engineer Jawad Iqbal Salarzai asserted that PTI candidates had initially won in PK-20 and PK-21, but results were altered in favor of Jamaat-e-Islami candidates. PTI-backed candidate Anwarzeb Khan from PK-20 claimed rigging and overnight result changes, expressing determination to uphold the people’s mandate.

PTI alleges that in PK-20, Anwarzeb Khan initially led with 12,455 votes, but the opposition candidate’s votes surged overnight, leading to a transfer of the PTI seat. Similarly, in PK-21, PTI claims their candidate’s initial lead of 15,805 votes was reduced overnight, resulting in the opposition candidate’s success.

Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Secretary General Hayat Muhammad dismissed PTI’s claims as baseless, attributing the sit-in to PTI’s attempt to console its workers after the election loss. Hayat Muhammad asserted they possessed Form 45 and Form 47, emphasizing their substantial victory.

It is noteworthy that in Bajaur, elections were conducted for three provincial seats, while elections for one provincial and one national seat were postponed following the murder of Rehan Zeb Khan.