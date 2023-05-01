Peshawar: Heavy rainfall and hailstorms, on Monday, severely damaged the standing crop of wheat in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The areas affected by the harsh weather conditions include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Khyber, and other districts of the province.

Due to the hailstorms, the wheat harvesting and threshing process has suffered greatly. According to the Meteorological Department, more rain and hail are expected in the coming days.

Special Instructions Issued by PDMA

In anticipation of the thunderstorm rains, hail, and landslides in the province, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued special instructions to all the district administrations and related institutions of the province on the instructions of the relief department. The PDMA has urged farmers to make proper arrangements for their activities as strong winds and hailstorms may threaten crops, especially wheat.

Dissemination of Advance Alerts and Advisories

The letter also stressed the dissemination of advance alerts and advisories to travelers, tourists, and local communities in sensitive upland areas. It is important to involve local communities in traditionally sensitive areas to fully monitor the situation and establish early feedback mechanisms, stated the letter.

The local administration should ensure adequate awareness among farmers and cattle/sheep herders about adverse effects on standing crops and livestock, it added.

Special Plans for This Spell of Rains

The post also urged the local administration to make special plans for this spell of rain, adding that there is a risk of flash floods in many areas due to rain, and therefore, appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the safety of the people and their property.

The harsh weather conditions have had a detrimental impact on the agricultural sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is important for the government and related institutions to take immediate action and provide necessary relief to those affected by the rains and hailstorms. Additionally, farmers should take necessary precautions to protect their crops and livestock.

