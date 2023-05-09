Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the Rangers. According to Imran Khan’s lawyer, the Rangers detained him from the court premises.

Imran Khan had come to the Islamabad High Court for an appearance from where he was detained by the Rangers. In a statement, the IG Islamabad said that Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al Qadir Trust case.

In a statement issued by the Islamabad Police, it has been mentioned with reference to IG Islamabad that the situation is normal, and Section 144 is in force in Islamabad. The statement further said that action will be taken in case of violation of Section 144.

Former PM Imran Khan has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location, CJ Islamabad HIgh Court has ordered Secy interior and IG police to appear within 15 min… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry claims that Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been abducted from the court premises. In his message on Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has been taken to an unknown place by unknown persons.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court takes notice

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Mr. Justice Amir Farooq, took notice of Imran Khan’s arrest and summoned the Interior Secretary and Inspector General of Police Islamabad within 15 minutes.

The Chief Justice remarked that whoever has done this has done wrong. He also noted that the glasses of the High Court have been broken and asked the Advocate General to immediately tell him who has arrested Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI workers have come out on the roads in Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities of the country to protest the arrest of their party chairman, Imran Khan. The news of Imran Khan’s detention has sparked outrage among PTI supporters, who have taken to the streets to demand his immediate release.

The protesters are condemning the arrest of Imran Khan and calling it a violation of human rights. They are demanding the government provide a just and fair trial to their leader, who they believe has been arrested on baseless charges.

The PTI workers are blocking roads and disrupting traffic in various parts of the country, causing inconvenience to commuters. The police have been deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership has called for calm and urged its workers to express their protest in a peaceful manner. The party has also announced a countrywide protest against the arrest of Imran Khan.

The situation in the country remains tense as PTI workers continue their protests and the government tries to defuse the situation. The arrest of Imran Khan has once again highlighted the political polarization in the country and the deepening rift between the ruling party and the opposition.

