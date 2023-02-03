Asadullah

Sahibzada Nurul Amin, the prayer leader of Peshawar police lines mosque was also among the martyrs of suicide attack that targeted the worshippers on Monday.

Sahibzada Roohul Amin, his brother told TNN that his brother was also his friend. “I used to call him my Laal,” he said.

He said that they were seven brothers and one of them has attained the highest place of martyrdom.

Besides, he said that before his martyr brother, his father had also served as the prayer leader of the some mosque for 28 years. Amin said that his brother was very close to him and they were like friends. He said on the day of his death, they met and he informed his brother that he was going for Dars-e-Quran. “This proved to be our last meeting,” he said.

Earlier KP police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari in his speech also informed the police personnel that one of the brothers of the martyr prayer leaders led the funeral prayers of 27 martyrs of the suicide attack. He said that this man led the funeral prayers of 27 martyrs of the suicide attack, including his real brother.

On January 30, a suicide bomber targeted the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines mosque during noon prayers. The blast resulted into the collapse of mosque’s roof which resulted into martyrdom of 102 police personnel while over 200 others were wounded.

Police said that the suicide bomber managed to enter the heavily guarded police lines in the guise of a cop, where he later detonated his explosive vest amidst the worshippers.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance for the martyrs and injured of the police lines blast. Addressing the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar, he announced Rs 2 million for martyrs and Rs 500,000 for the injured.

