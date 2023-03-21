The central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees meeting will be held in Peshawar on Wednesday, for sighting the crescent of the Islamic month of Ramadan, report the sources.

As per the sources, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the central moon-sighting Committee meeting in the Awqaf Hall, Peshawar while the meeting of the Zonal Sighting Hilal Committee will also be held at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the local unofficial committee has also summoned a meeting in the Qasim Ali Khan mosque under the chairmanship of Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai.

The central, zonal, and local committees will announce whether fasting will begin on March 23 based on the evidence of sighting the moon of Ramadan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated the possibility of moon-sighting on March 22 this year and said that fasting may begin in the country on Thursday, March 23.

As per the prediction of the Meteorological Department, the birth of the Ramadan moon in Pakistan will take place on the night of March 21 at 10:23 PM and is likely to be seen on the evening of March 22, 2023.

The PMD has said that the weather is expected to be clear or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22.

If the holy month of Ramadan begins as per PMD’s prediction, then the first fast will be observed on March 23, Thursday.

