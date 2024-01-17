Amarjit Singh, an electrical mechanic from Mardan’s Sikh community, was attacked and injured by a 20-year-old assailant with a knife for unknown reasons.

Currently undergoing treatment at District Headquarters Hospital Mardan, Singh revealed that he had no enmity with anyone. He emphasized the urgent need for protection and support from the government and concerned institutions, stating his willingness to migrate if safety cannot be ensured.

Ashok Kapoor, the divisional president of the minority community, characterized the incident as an act of terrorism, highlighting the vulnerability of minorities. Kapoor urged state institutions to swiftly bring the accused to justice, ensuring a peaceful environment for minorities in the country.

Identified as Umar, the accused was arrested by the Mardan City Police. According to SP City Inam Jan Khan, the assailant had a history of disputes with the victim. Moqaddam Khan, SHO of Mardan City Police Station, noted that the accused, found to be mentally challenged, was promptly apprehended.

Expressing concern over the impact on their community, Kapoor mentioned a decline in participants for their upcoming religious rituals. He called for concrete legislation to protect minority rights and criticized the delayed response of institutions after such incidents.

Ram Singh, who lost his brother to an attack in 2014, voiced disillusionment with the justice system and called for urgent legislative measures for minority rights. Arif Khan, president of Saiban Development Organization, condemned the incident, urging severe punishment for the accused to maintain Mardan’s peaceful atmosphere.