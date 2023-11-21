Arif Khan

The year 2022 emerged as a pivotal and financially rewarding period for opium cultivation in Afghanistan, generating an income of $136o million. This substantial figure exceeded Rs.360 billion, marking it as a lucrative time for the opium trade. However, the arrival of the Taliban government on August 15, 2021, ushered in a series of harsh policies and measures, contributing to an increase in the Afghan population and simultaneously limiting their means of livelihood.

The Afghan Taliban’s announcement to prohibit poppy cultivation and drug smuggling triggered widespread concern among the Afghan populace. On April 3, 2022, the Taliban officially banned poppy cultivation in the country. Unfortunately, no alternative employment opportunities have been provided to the affected individuals since then.

The last poppy harvesting season concluded in July 2022, resulting in the termination of the Taliban’s opium tax in March 2023. Traders were granted a ten-month grace period to relocate their stock out of the country. Additionally, cannabis was banned in March 2023. The prohibition of poppy cultivation plunged poppy farmers into a severe financial crisis.

Afghanistan’s Global Opium Legacy

Afghanistan, renowned worldwide for its opium cultivation, witnessed a significant shift as farmers transitioned from poppy to alternative crops like wheat. However, the income derived from these substitutes paled in comparison to the lucrative opium trade. The decline in poppy cultivation led to a surge in opium prices on the global market.

Also Read: Torkham Border Operations Grind to a Halt as Visa Requirement for Truck Drivers Takes Effect

Afghanistan has long been synonymous with large-scale poppy cultivation, a practice predating the Taliban regime. Poppies were cultivated extensively and served as a global supply. Opium, derived from these poppies, stood as a crucial livelihood source for Afghan citizens. In 2020, estimates indicated that Afghanistan, along with Mexico and Myanmar, contributed to approximately 96 percent of global opium production. Afghanistan alone accounted for a staggering 85 percent. Opium from Afghanistan also played a role in the global heroin supply.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) 2023 survey report revealed a decline in poppy cultivation and opium production. Following the Taliban’s ban on poppy cultivation and drugs in April 2022, poppy cultivation witnessed a sharp decrease across the country. Illegally cultivated poppies, particularly in some provinces, experienced a significant reduction. The area dedicated to opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan plummeted by 95%, reaching only 10,800 hectares. In 2022, opium production amounted to 6,200 tons, but by 2023, production plummeted by 95% to 333 tons. The heroin yield from poppies in 2023 ranged from 24 to 38 tons, a stark contrast to 2022’s 350 to 380 tons.

Poppy and opium have been integral to the rural economy of Afghanistan for decades. In 2022, income from poppy cultivation constituted a substantial 29 percent of the country’s entire agricultural sector.

Opium Price Surge: A Harsh Reality for Afghan Farmers

As poppy cultivation faced a decline, the farm gate price of opium experienced a staggering surge from late 2022 to 2023. By August 2023, the cost of one kilogram of dry opium had multiplied fivefold, reaching an average of US$408. While this was significantly lower than the prices before the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, it marked a substantial increase.

In 2022, farmers engaged in poppy cultivation witnessed a significant income drop of 92%. Prior to the ban, these farmers collectively held a value of US$1,360 million, which drastically plummeted to a mere US$110 million in 2023.

Opium, encompassing opium, morphine, and heroin, has stood as Afghanistan’s largest and most dependable illicit economic activity. In the previous year, revenue generated from heroin production and trafficking surpassed the combined earnings of opium-growing farmers. The value of heroin exports alone exceeded the total value of Afghanistan’s legal exports, spanning all other goods and services.

Global Heroin Market Faces Crisis Amid Afghan Poppy Decline

The ban on opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has resulted in a severe shortage in the global heroin market, traditionally supplied by Afghan opium poppy. This prohibition, similar to those imposed by the Taliban in 2000 and 2001, has garnered attention due to its impactful consequences, unlike the earlier attempts that faced an oversupply of opium in the market.

Major opium-growing provinces have witnessed a notable decline in cultivation. Helmand, a pivotal province, experienced a drastic reduction. In 2022, poppy cultivation covered 122,000 hectares, constituting 50% of the national cultivated area. Contrastingly, in 2023, cultivation plummeted to a mere 142 hectares, representing a mere one percent of the province’s area.

Despite Kandahar province witnessing the highest poppy cultivation this year, the figures remain significantly lower than those of 2022. The count of poppy-free provinces in Afghanistan is set to double by 2023, reaching 24 out of the total 34 provinces. The criteria for declaring a province poppy-free involve poppy cultivation being less than 100 hectares. Notable provinces declared poppy-free include Bamiyan, Daikundi, Kabul, Kapisa, Logar, Parwan, Panjshir, Wardak, Nooristan, Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Jawzjan, Samangan, Khost, Paktia, Ghazni, Paktika, and Herat.

Poppy Crop Income Irreplaceable by Wheat, Survey Reveals

Despite efforts to shift from poppy cultivation to wheat, a survey underscores the irreplaceability of income generated from the poppy crop. In 2023, the income per hectare from wheat stood at $770, significantly lower than the $10,000 per hectare yielded by opium.

Prior research by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlights various factors contributing to poppy cultivation in Afghanistan. Socio-economic issues, poverty, limited economic opportunities, and restricted market access are among the significant drivers. The survey emphasizes that villages cultivating poppy often lack essential infrastructure and face poor living conditions, with limited access to amenities such as electricity, schools, and literacy programs.

Despite the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and the subsequent opium ban in April 2022, there has been no improvement in the overall socio-economic situation for farmers. Between May and October 2023, an estimated 15.3 million Afghans face acute food insecurity, with 3.4 million requiring sustained humanitarian assistance. Afghanistan’s broader humanitarian crisis, fueled by conflict, climate change, severe economic challenges, mass unemployment, and rising food prices, has left 29.2 million people in need of assistance.

Taliban Eradicate Opium Fields, Escalating Crisis for Afghan Farmers

Despite a brief surge in opium prices following the Taliban’s April 2022 ban on opium poppy cultivation, Afghanistan now faces a deepening crisis. The Taliban’s destruction of poppy fields, part of their enforcement of the ban, has led to heightened uncertainty and a surge in opium prices.

In August 2023, opium prices reached a two-decade high, soaring to $408 per kilogram. This increase follows a tumultuous period after the Taliban assumed control in 2021, with opium cultivation escalating by 32% in 2022. The area under opium cultivation expanded from 177,000 hectares in 2021 to 233,000 hectares in 2022.

Farmers reaped substantial profits in 2022, with income from opium sales tripling from $425 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion, constituting 29% of the agricultural sector’s 2021 value. However, the ban’s impact has been severe, leading to a decline in opium cultivation, particularly in provinces like Helmand, Kandahar, Badghis, Uruzgan, and Farah, where cultivation had been most prevalent.

The Taliban’s patrol units, tasked with enforcing the cultivation ban, systematically destroy poppy fields wherever detected. While aimed at curbing the illegal opium trade, this approach exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, leaving a significant portion of Afghans without alternative livelihoods in the absence of a robust system to support those previously involved in opium cultivation and business.