Rafiullah Khan

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani has taken responsibility of reconstruction of houses damaged in last year floods in Swat district.

Muhammad Ayaz, a resident of Ariyna area of district told TNN that floods had played havoc with communication systems in the district. He said that the floods had also left many people homeless in the district. However, he said that Darul Uloom Karachi has started reconstruction of the destroyed and damaged houses in the district.

He said that the floods had destroyed 71 houses, 18 vehicles, markets, shops and bridges. “The floods left entire crippled and helpless,” he said.

Besides, he said that they were looking towards the philanthropists and other agencies for help; however, no one come to their rescue.

He said that Darul Uloom Karachi has started reconstruction of 15 flood damaged houses in the district.

In next few weeks, these people will start living in their newly built homes, he said.

Darul Uloom Karachi to reconstruct 40 houses in Swat

Mufti Taqi Usmani has launched reconstruction of 40 houses in the district and Mufti Muhammad Saleem Khan was overseeing the reconstruction activities. Mufti Saleem said that the reconstruction of 40 houses will cost Rs 35 million. He said that the currently 40 houses were under construction.

Besides, he said that the home owners will provide sand as well a labor as equity. He said that wood was available in the area in great quantity. “Reconstruction of a house will cost Rs 750, 000,” he said.

However, destruction of the infrastructure in Swat district is causing great pain to locals.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said that work on the Kalam Road will be launched soon.

He said that project will be completed under the Asian Development Bank funding. “We will reconstruct the damaged bridges and roads,” he said.

On the other hand, official figures showed that 353 houses were damaged due to last year floods. About 88 houses were completely destroyed while 145 others were partially damaged. Damages due to floods in the district have cost about Rs 25 billion.

