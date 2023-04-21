The search and rescue operation at the site of the landslide in Torkham, on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, has entered its fourth day. The search teams have recovered the bodies of at least five people from the debris while over 10 people have been injured.

According to the latest reports, more than 16 vehicles that were stuck in the debris have been pulled out, but some vehicles are still buried under the rubble.

The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is an important trade route and the landslide has caused a major disruption in the flow of goods between the two countries. Many containers that were parked at the border have been buried under the debris, and some even caught fire. Rescue 1122, along with the rescue teams of the forces, have been working tirelessly to clear the road and open a side route for the trade convoys that are stuck on the border.

Unfortunately, the operation is being carried out very cautiously as there is a risk of further landslides in the area. Several containers are still stuck at the accident site, and there are reports that more bodies are still buried under the debris.

The victims and their families are criticizing the administration for the slow pace of the rescue operation and for not bringing in heavy machinery to speed up the process.

Rescue 1122 has been using ambulances, fire vehicles, recovery vehicles, heavy excavators, and other heavy machinery in the search operation. Despite the challenges, they are working around the clock to find and rescue any survivors and recover any bodies.

The injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment, and their condition is said to be stable.

The local authorities are urging the public to stay away from the area until the rescue operation is complete. They are also advising drivers to be cautious and avoid the area if possible.

The Torkham border is an important economic lifeline for both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the disruption caused by the landslide will have a significant impact on the region’s economy.

