In a devastating incident, two young children lost their lives as the roof of a house collapsed in the Shamuzai area of Tehsil Barikot, Swat.

The victims, 8-year-old Iqra and 7-year-old Mehmood, were cousins and siblings. Recent rains had deteriorated the condition of the house, leading to the tragic incident.

Local authorities, including rescue personnel and the police, worked swiftly to retrieve the bodies from the debris. The casualties were then transported to Barikot Hospital for further procedures.

Unfortunately, this incident follows a recent tragedy where an 18-year-old lost his life due to a similar roof collapse in Faizabad, prompted by recent rains.

With the Meteorological Department forecasting intermittent rain in the plains and snowfall in the mountains from February 29 to March 3, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives to all Deputy Commissioners.

The letter emphasizes the need for preparedness to tackle any potential crisis and urges the availability of heavy machinery in the hilly areas to mitigate landslide risks.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proactive measures to prevent such tragedies in the face of adverse weather conditions.