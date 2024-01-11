In a tragic incident on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district leader Shah Khalid lost his life in Swabi after unknown motorcyclists opened fire on his vehicle, as reported by the police.

The fatal incident occurred in Swabi Adda, where Khalid succumbed to the gunfire on the spot. The assailants managed to escape before law enforcement could apprehend them.

This unfortunate event follows a similar pattern of violence in the region. Just recently, tribal leader Malik Kaleemullah Dawar, an independent candidate from PK-104, was killed, along with two companions, by unidentified individuals in Tehsil Miranshah of North Waziristan.

Notably, on January 3, the convoy of National Democratic Movement Chairman Mohsin Dawar was also targeted in North Waziristan, fortunately leaving him unharmed. The rising incidents of violence in the area underscore the need for enhanced security measures.