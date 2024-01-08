In Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur, a devastating explosion near a police truck resulted in the martyrdom of five officials and left ten people injured.

The incident occurred close to the Belot Farsh police vehicle as the officers were en route to provide security for an anti-polio campaign.

The injured have been swiftly transported to Khar Hospital, and the area is now under lockdown as security forces initiate an operation to apprehend the perpetrators and their accomplices.