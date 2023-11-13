Nowshera: In a harrowing incident, an Afghan husband took the life of his Pakistani wife in their home after she adamantly refused to accompany him to Afghanistan.

Police reports reveal that the 24-year-old victim, Anisa, had been under persistent pressure from her husband and in-laws for a week, coercing her to relocate forcefully to Afghanistan. Anisa, survived by five children, resisted the relocation demands.

The lifeless body of Anisa was transported to Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital by Police and Rescue 1122. Post-mortem procedures were conducted before the remains were handed over to grieving relatives. An official complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Maqsooda Begum, has led to the registration of a case against the Afghan son-in-law, Asif, at the Pabi police station.

Asif, the accused, managed to flee the scene with his children and household valuables. District Police Officer Nowshera, Nasir Mehmood, has swiftly forwarded pertinent documents, photographs, and the Afghan refugee registration card of the suspect to the FIA and other law enforcement agencies at the Torkham border. Additionally, the investigative team from Nowshera Police Station Pabi Police has been dispatched to the Torkham border to aid in the pursuit.

It is essential to note that the federal government set a deadline of November 1 for illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan. Sources indicate that between October 1 and November 10, approximately two lakh Afghan refugees, previously residing unlawfully in Pakistan, have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border.