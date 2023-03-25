Four people, including two children, died, and several others were hurt in various incidents of roof collapse due to incessant rain in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar on Saturday.

Sources in Rescue 1122 said two people were buried under the debris when a wall of the house fell in the Matani area of Peshawar, resultantly 40-year-old Ijaz lost his life, while 22-year-old Ayaz Umar was rescued and shifted to the hospital.

Likewise, in the Rabnawaz Banda (Shergarh) area of Mardan, two children were killed and a husband and wife were injured when the roof of the room collapsed due to rain.

Rescue sources said, as soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 and other rescue teams reached the spot and brought out the people trapped under the debris and shifted them first to RHC Shergarh and later to THQ.

Similarly, a woman died when a room of a house collapsed in Tirah Malik Din Khel valley of Khyber district.

As per the local people, a room in the house of a person named Faqir Khan collapsed during recent rains in the Zargane Posh area of Malak Din Khel, a suburb of Tirah, as a result of which his wife was buried under the debris.

After the incident, a rescue operation was carried out with the help of the local people pulling out the dead body from the wreckage.

Apart from this, in Peshawar’s Bhanamari Chungi, five people were buried under the debris when the ceiling of a room collapsed during rain.

According to Rescue 1122, its medical team took out all the people who were buried under the debris and provided first aid to 3 injured in the ambulance, while 2 were transferred to the nearby hospital.

