At least 10 children were killed on Sunday when a boat carrying religious school students capsized in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue officials said.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kohat district Furqan Khan stated that some 25 students of a religious seminary were on a recreational visit at a dam on a boat that capsized.

He added that 10 bodies have been fished out, while divers managed to rescue seventeen children and their teachers alive that were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Kohat.

Six of the rescued children are still unconscious at a hospital, the DC said.

The children were reportedly aged between 12 and 20 years.

Rescue 1122 spokesman told that seven ambulances, four boats, two recovery vehicles and more than 40 personnel of Rescue 1122 were participating in the search operation, which is under way.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan, in a statement issued later today, expressed grief over the incident.

He directed the district administration and rescue organisations to start a rescue operation on an emergency basis. “All available resources should be utilised for the safe recovery of the persons who drowned in the incident.”

Khan also instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Kohat to personally supervise the rescue operations.

Tanda dam, the site of the accident, is a famous recreational spot in Kohat, which attracts hundreds of visitors every day.

