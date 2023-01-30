At least 28 police personnel have martyred in a suicide attack inside the mosque of the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines during noon prayers on Monday.

About 150 others are said to be injured in the attack. In addition to this, it is also feared that several worshippers may also be trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed portion of the mosque.

Sources said that blast took place during noon prayers inside the mosque, when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in the first row of worshippers.

A portion of mosque’s roof collapsed after the blast.

Security official said termed the attack as suicide blast. They said that the bomber was present at the first row of the mosque.

Attack in the heart of the red zone

Sources said that the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines is the headquarters of city police and located in one of the most secure places of provincial capital. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office is also located nearby, besides, the offices of the city police chief and his deputies.

Earlier Rescue 1122 confirmed receiving reports of a blast in the vicinity of the police lines. It said that they have dispatched ambulances towards the scene.

On the other hand, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim said that 96 injured have been received at the hospital. He said that some of the wounded in critical conditions. Besides, he said that 17 persons have been received dead.

Asim said that police personnel were also among the injured while more injured were also being shifted to the LRH.

He also asked the citizens to donate blood as hospital was running short of blood for the injured.

Police and security personnel cordoned off the area following the attack while rescuers started to shift the injured to LRH. A hashtag of #Peshawarblast was trending on top in Pakistan with over 33,000 tweets.

