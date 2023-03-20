Atif Khan Jadoon, chairman of Haveliyan, Tehsil of Abbottabad district, was killed along with 8 colleagues in a targeted attack.

As per the police report, Atif Khan Jadoon’s car was targeted by a rocket launcher near Havelian when he was on his way home, setting it on fire, which killed 8 people in the car, including Chairman Atif Khan Jadoon.

Police officials said the incident seems to be the result of an old enmity, however, further investigations are being conducted into the incident.

Atif Khan Jadoon succeeded in winning the election as an independent, and later he joined the PTI.

Police said the area has been cordoned off and an investigation is being carried out into the incident.

