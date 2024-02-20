In the aftermath of the 2024 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) celebrates its significant success, securing victories at both the central and provincial levels. With a remarkable 90 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PTI is poised to form the government. However, to establish governance in both the Center and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI must align with a political party.

Party sources reveal that PTI founder Imran Khan has nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the Chief Minister post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Gandapur, a former Provincial Minister of Jails and Federal Minister in Imran Khan’s government defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the 2018 elections.

While there is optimism within the party regarding Gandapur’s nomination, some question his ability to lead the province effectively. Journalist Lehaz Ali suggests that unity within PTI is crucial for successful governance. He emphasizes PTI’s popularity and the possibility of candidates joining any registered party under Article 106 of the Constitution.

Despite Gandapur’s previous ministerial roles, concerns arise regarding the economic challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The province is reportedly financially strained, grappling with unpaid government salaries, negligible development funds in tribal districts, and halted development work since 2022.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Debt Woes

Aqeel Yousafzai, a senior journalist, discloses that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carries a debt burden of approximately 1200 billion rupees. Despite economic dependency on the central government, there are indications of strained relations between PTI’s provincial government and the center. Yousafzai highlights security, good governance, and economic issues as the primary challenges faced by the new government.

Yousafzai raises concerns that PTI’s priorities might not address the province’s problems adequately. He anticipates the provincial government may be used in political maneuvers against Shahbaz Sharif at the center, akin to the previous utilization of Mehmood Khan after a no-confidence vote.

While PTI’s nominated Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, releases an ambitious agenda, including health card rehabilitation, public order establishment, addressing security issues, and safeguarding women’s rights, only time will reveal the extent of his success in realizing these goals.