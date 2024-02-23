In preparation for anticipated weather challenges, the Department of Meteorology predicts another round of rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from February 25. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued notices to all district administrations, instructing them to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

PDMA’s Director-General (DG), Muhammad Qaiser Khan, highlighted the potential risks, emphasizing the possibility of landslides in the upper districts due to the combined effect of snowfall and rains. The district administrations have been directed to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery to address any emergent situation.

In light of the expected weather conditions, people are urged to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings, structures, signboards, and billboards during storms. Tourists and the local population in sensitive highlands are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

Also Read: Security Concerns Prompt Closure of KP Colleges and Universities Amidst Anticipated Protests

Special efforts are being made to convey messages to the local population in sensitive districts in their local languages. In case of emergencies, all concerned agencies are instructed to maintain road links and provide alternative routes for traffic in the event of road closures.

To ensure public safety, advanced warnings will be issued to passengers on provincial and national highways, particularly in sensitive areas. Emergency services personnel availability is being prioritized during this period. Tourists are being informed about the weather situation, with the caution that rains and snowfall are likely to persist intermittently until February 27.

The DG of PDMA emphasizes the need for tourists to take special precautions while traveling during this weather-alert period. Authorities are gearing up to manage potential challenges and ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.