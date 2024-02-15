The Election Commission of Azad Kashmir has issued an arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Gandapur is facing allegations of violating the code of conduct during the Azad Kashmir elections.

A letter of arrest for Ali Amin Gandapur has been dispatched to Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan. The directive requires Gandapur to appear before the Azad Kashmir Election Commission on February 28.

Notably, the case against Ali Amin Gandapur was initiated by lawyer Raja Zulqarnain during the 2021 elections. It is worth mentioning that Imran Khan, the PTI’s founder, has nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, within the PTI ranks, dissent has surfaced regarding Gandapur’s nomination for Chief Minister. Sources indicate that Asad Qaiser, Mushtaq Ghani, Atif Khan, and Shehram Tarkai expressed dissatisfaction with Ali Amin Gandapur’s nomination.