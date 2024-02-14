Today is Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love eagerly anticipated, especially by the youth. Some view life through a fairy-tale lens, measuring love by exchanging red flowers, chocolates, and gifts on this particular day. However, as practical life unfolds, it becomes apparent that love is more than mere material gifts—it’s about actions.

In colleges and universities, Valentine’s Day often sparks a surge of enthusiasm, with students, regardless of their traditions, openly celebrating relationships. Once-secret meetings are now public as if proclaiming these connections on this special day. Girls, irrespective of traditions, feel compelled to wear something red, be it a small ballpoint or a scarf.

While some argue for celebrating love every day, others find significance in reserving a special day for grand celebrations. Yet, questions arise. Why limit Valentine’s Day to girlfriends, boyfriends, or husbands? Isn’t love present in sibling bonds, a mother’s love for her daughter, a father’s love for his son, and even friendships?

If this day is about love, then love is not confined to romantic relationships alone; it exists in the bonds between siblings, the connection from mother to daughter, from father to son, and even among friends. So, why shouldn’t a brother express affection by giving red flowers to his sister on this day? Why can’t a daughter share chocolates to express her love for her mother? And why shouldn’t friends wish each other a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’?

Moreover, there are objections to the way Valentine’s Day is celebrated, forgetting values and traditions. Living in an Islamic society with certain rules and methods, relationships should operate within defined limits. Transgressing these rules, according to some, is a desecration of love.

One of our teachers used to say that we do everything but with respect. I have come to understand this today.