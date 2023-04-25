Ayesha Shaikh

Exams are a traditional way of assessing students in many countries, and every year several students face this pressure when they have to appear for their end-year examinations which decide their place in society.

This pressure brings depression, anxiety, and other intense mental disorders which, tragically, lead students to suicide. As part of a responsible society, it is our right to speak against this brutal environment. These examinations can create and help raise awareness amongst students on dealing with stress and protecting their mental health against all odds.

The Pressure Cooker of Education

We as students, from a very young age, are told that academic achievements are the way to success and that getting good grades will make us end up in a prestigious university or a college and we always run this race. We, by default, believe that a person with bad grades ends up getting nothing in life which is a very false preview of the real world. As a result many students, prioritize their academic results keeping their mental health and well-being at stake.

The Consequences of Exam Pressure

Research has shown that exam pressure can lead students to severe depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts which can eventually become a reality for a mind to pursue.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 globally but the trend has been increasing in Pakistan. While many factors contribute to suicide, academic pressure is undoubtedly a significant one.

The Root of the Problem

Have you ever wondered what causes this exam stress in students?

We live in a world where our parents teach us to stay successful and how to celebrate our achievements but they don’t teach us to accept our failures and embrace them to move forward in life. Parents in today’s world often see their success in their children’s grades and push them beyond the limits which are overwhelming at times.

Societal pressure is another cause of students deteriorating mental health which is acute in third-world countries like Pakistan where academic success is seen as the symbol of respect and upward mobility and it pushes students to fit in the societal norms.

Competition is another cause, in the majority of countries including Pakistan where students are ranked based on their grades which creates a very negative image and this can lead to a culture of cut-throat competition, where students are pitted against each other in a race to the top.

Moving Forward

Intellectuals believe that this examination system causes more damage than good to society and young minds and that’s why a holistic approach is required to decrease the pressure on students.

Project-Based Learning

Education is all about performing in the practical world then why not create project-based learning where students practice and expose themselves to the challenges of the real world?

Mental Health Resources

Mental health resources are an important way of treating students in colleges and universities fairly where they can speak out their hearts to someone on campus.

Less Emphasis on Ranking

Less emphasis should be placed on ranking and students should be encouraged to choose the subjects of their interest to live an enjoyable experience during their study times.

Examples of Change

Countries like Finland and the United States are taking steps to reduce school timings and focus more on project-based learning. They focus more on child-welling and well-rounded education such as art, culture, and dance.

Experimental learning is a way to a positive approach in life because it can reduce stress and give more exposure to students learning real-world stuff.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the education system in many countries, including Pakistan, is failing its students by subjecting them to extreme exam pressure, leading to severe mental health issues and, in some cases, suicide. The root cause of this pressure is multifaceted, including societal pressure, parental expectations, and a culture of competition.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that a holistic approach is required to decrease the pressure on students. This includes implementing project-based learning, providing mental health resources in colleges and universities, reducing the emphasis on ranking, and encouraging students to choose the subjects of their interest.

Parents and educators have an equal responsibility to prioritize the mental health of students and ensure that academic success does not come at the cost of their well-being. Educators need to be trained to provide psychological support and equal attention to all students, irrespective of their grades.

It is time to shift the focus towards the real world and its practices and understand that a grade cannot measure a child’s intellectual ability to achieve success in life.

