“My high breed cow died yesterday while she was given a calcium deficiency drip, and regular treatment was also going on but even then it didn’t make any difference. Lately, the winter is harsh, and the animals do not get fresh fodder, while earlier we used to give them bran and Wanda (cattle feed), but now the inflation has increased so much that we cannot buy flour for ourselves, so how will we buy animal fodder and bran?’

Zakirullah from Jabar area of Dir Upper used to rear cows at home for many years but, after lumpy skin, a disease broke out in his area due to which more than 50 cows died in the entire district.

Worried about the inflation, Zakirullah told TNN that due to the death of the cow, he lost 180 thousand rupees, which according to him is enough loss for a poor man like him.

Zakirullah believes that most of the domestic animals have become weak due to lack of adequate food in winter and they die due to lack of calcium because earlier 20 kg of Wanda costing 1800 rupees is now available in the market for 4 thousand rupees.

Like Zakirullah, Taj Muhammad’s two cows also died due to calcium deficiency.

Talking to TNN, Taj Mohammad said that it has become difficult for them to raise good-breed cows in present times because such cows need good feed but people in remote areas like them cannot afford to buy bran and Wanda for cows at such expensive prices.

He said, before the recent wave of inflation, he used to spend Rs 10,000 per month on raising cows, but now this cost has exceeded Rs 50,000, making it not only difficult but impossible for him to rear cattle.

Taj Muhammad is worried about how he will meet the demand for milk and curd in Ramadan because when the cow was healthy, it was easy for them to get milk and curd, now if the children demand milk and curd in Suhoor and Iftar, how will he meet it because the milk or curd available in the market is neither pure nor can they buy it keeping in view the other expenses.

On the other hand, regarding the recent disease of animals, Veterinarian Dr. Salman Khan said that the Wanda found in the market is a balanced food for animals, but if the animals are not given proper food, they may suffer from calcium and phosphorus deficiency. This is the reason why many animals are dying recently due to a lack of proper food.

Khan said lumpy skin was a dangerous virus but the animals survived it, however, calcium and phosphorus deficiency is a disease that can kill most animals because the animals become very weak in this disease and after a month they die.

Dr. Salman said that recently, most of the pregnant cows have died due to a lack of calcium and phosphorus, while it has been observed that compared to other animals, pregnant cows need more calcium and a balanced diet, however, people cannot give proper food to the animals due to which their cattle worth hundreds of thousands of rupees are killed.

According to Khalilur Rehman, a shopkeeper at Jabar Bazaar, Dir Upper, the price of Wanda with bran has increased three times during the last year, which has also affected his business as people cannot afford the more expensive bran and cattle feed.

He said that in 2021, 20 kg bran was available for seven hundred rupees, but now it is being sold for 18 hundred rupees, while in the same way, Wanda is also being sold for 4 thousand rupees instead of 18 hundred rupees.

