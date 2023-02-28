Charsadda police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender who had shot dead two police personnel about two years ago and managed to escape.

Police sources told TNN that Nisatta police has arrested the proclaimed offender wanted for the murder of assistant sub inspector Siraju Khan and Constable Ikramullah during a raid on Tuesday.

They said that police have also recovered a pistol from the possession of the accused. The raid was carried out on a tip-off about the presence of the proclaimed offender in the area.

Earlier on July 29, 2022, ASI Siraj Khan, who was in-charge of Tarlandi police post, along with constable Ikramullah had gone to Qila Korona area to detain the accused Zahirullah following a Nisatta woman compliant over land dispute. However, when the cops arrived at the scene, the accused identified as Zahirullah and Zarak opened fire on police personnel.

ASI Sirajuddin died at the spot due to firing while constable Ikramullah succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Police had arrested the accused Zarak on the spot; however, the accused Zahirullah had managed to escape from the scene.

The accused Zarak is said to be proclaimed offender Zahirullah’s son.

DPO Charsadda had setup a special team to arrest the accused which was being headed by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sardheri area Sanobar Khan and had SHO Nisatta Johar Rasheed Khan and other officers as its members..

The police team raided an area in the limits of Nisatta police station on a tip-off about the presence of the accused and arrested the Zahirullah.

Police said that they have also recovered a pistol from the accused possession along with cartridges. Besides, the police said that they have shifted the accused to the police station, where he will be further interrogated about the attack on police personnel.

