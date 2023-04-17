Also Read: Mardan Police Foil Robbery Attempt by Killing One Bandit and Arresting Another

Reports from the scene indicate that more than 25 loaded vehicles were parked in the area when the mountain debris fell on them.

While rescue efforts are underway with the help of 60 workers, eight ambulances, three fire tenders, and two recovery vehicles, the darkness has created hurdles for the rescue team.

Three injured persons have been transported to the DHQ hospital in Landi Kotal for further medical assistance. The hospital has declared an emergency in response to the incident.