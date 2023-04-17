Waheedullah Afridi
In Torkham, a border town between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a devastating landslide has resulted in multiple cargo vehicles being crushed and catching fire, causing chaos and screams at the scene.
The incident is believed to have occurred due to negligence on the part of road construction contractors, who failed to take adequate safety precautions while cutting mountains for the road.
Reports from the scene indicate that more than 25 loaded vehicles were parked in the area when the mountain debris fell on them.
While rescue efforts are underway with the help of 60 workers, eight ambulances, three fire tenders, and two recovery vehicles, the darkness has created hurdles for the rescue team.
Three injured persons have been transported to the DHQ hospital in Landi Kotal for further medical assistance. The hospital has declared an emergency in response to the incident.
