Abdul Sattar

A foiled robbery attempt in Mardan’s famous commercial center Bank Road led to the killing of one bandit and the arrest of the other.

According to DP City Police Inam Jan, the robbers, Abdullah alias Amir and Yusuf, tried to extort money at gunpoint from Waqar Ali, a resident of Babini, who was carrying Rs 13 lakh 99 thousand to deposit in the United Bank. However, the robbers opened fire when the undercover cops intervened.

In the exchange of fire, Abdullah alias Amir was killed, while Yusuf was injured and arrested. The body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Mardan for post-mortem, and the injured robber was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

DSP Inam Jan stated that the slain dacoits were wanted by Mardan district police in several cases, and Swabi and Nowshera police were also looking for them in connection with other crimes.

He added that these were trained robbers, and the same group had looted lakhs of rupees in Pakistan Chowk and Shaheedan Bazaar last week. The same dacoits, he furthered, were also involved in the robbery of 16 lakh rupees in the jurisdiction of Jabr police station. The arrested robber will be further investigated.

The city police had set up blockades in different markets of the city due to complaints of robbery and theft during Ramadan. Undercover police officers were deployed; women police constables were posted in the women’s shopping bazaar Gaju Khan in Mardan, while male police were performing duty at both ends of the bazaar.

In another operation, Mardan police arrested a wanted terrorist, Irshad, who was involved in several cases of terrorism and murder.

According to Mardan Police Region RPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur, during the blockade of Katling police station, a suspicious person started firing on the police party after stopping a suspected ‘Tezraftar’ at the Katling road pavement. In retaliation, the suspect was arrested with injuries.

The arrested person was identified as Irshad, who was wanted by the CTD police in several cases of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder. The police recovered two hand grenades, a nine mm pistol, and several cartridges from the arrested terrorist. The government had set the price of his head at 50 lakhs.

