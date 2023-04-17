A Chinese national working at the Dasu Dam site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kohistan district was arrested on allegations of blasphemy by the police.

The police reported that after a strong protest by the public in Upper Kohistan, they took action and registered a case against the Chinese citizen while the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

According to SHO Nasruddin of the Kamila police station, on Sunday, they received information that hundreds of people were gathering and protesting in front of the Dasu Dam project area.

When the police arrived at the scene, he added, they found that Mr. Tan, a Chinese citizen in charge of heavy transport, had allegedly committed blasphemy. Through successful negotiations with the public, the protesters were dispersed.

Gulistan and Shafi, who witnessed the incident, informed the police that they went to the project area for Zuhr prayer on Sunday. Mr. Tan, a Chinese resident, made obscene gestures and comments about Allah and Muhammad (PBUH), which hurt the hearts of Muslims.

Protests were held in different areas of Kohistan district after Maghrib prayers yesterday, and the protesters demanded that the administration punish the Chinese citizen.

However, the influential people of the area have appealed to the people of Kohistan to remain calm and not harm any other Chinese as they are guests and have nothing to do with this matter.

They said since this is an allegation, and the full investigation of the matter is yet to come out, the Chinese national was arrested in order to protect him.