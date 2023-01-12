Tayyab Muhammadzai

Chuti bridge, which connects Peshawar with Charsadda was damaged in August floods is awaiting repairs more than four months after the floods.

The damaged built is causing great distress to the motorists. Locals complain that more than four months after the floods, reconstruction efforts on the bridge were still awaited. The

Fazl Khuda, a resident of Shulgara area told TNN that public was facing great trouble due to damaged bridge; however, government was not paying attention to it.

He said that many vehicles have fallen off the damaged bridge, leading to injuries to motorists; however, government was not paying any attention to it. Besides, he said that damaged bridge was also leading to traffic congestion in the area. Fazl said that he ran wood business in the area and was daily witnessed the the miseries, the damaged bridge was heaping on motorists.

He requested the authorities to pay attention to the plight of motorists and repair its damaged parts as soon as possible.

Imdadullah, another resident told TNN that the destruction of the bridge has greatly affected the traffic flow in the area and thousands of people were facing difficulties on daily basis.

“People are suffering, there are traffic jams and road mishaps are daily routine, leading to injuries to many people,” he said. Imdad said that people visited the area and took pictures of the damaged bridge, but nothing comes out of it.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) figures show that a single bridge was destroyed due to floods in Charsadda

PKHA spokesperson Shakil Farhan told TNN that government has allocated funds for the rehabilitation of this bridge and work on it would be launched soon. Farhan said that currently they were evaluating technical proposals submitted during bidding by construction companies. “Financial proposals of those contractors selected in the evaluation will be opened and the contract will be awarded to a party,” he said.

He said that work on the bridge will be completed within a year at the cost of Rs 70 million.

On the other hand, locals are demanding the immediate rehabilitation of this crucial bridge linking Peshawar and Charsadda district.

