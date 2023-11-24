Sadia Bibi

A few years ago, an unsuccessful campaign to deport Afghans was initiated, and today, after many years, the same campaign has resurfaced, gaining success. Despite numerous Afghan families returning to Afghanistan during this period, a substantial number of Afghans still reside in Pakistan.

Ongoing actions are being taken against them, with the Pakistani public actively supporting the government. Citizens are encouraged to file complaints against Afghan families in their cities, towns, or neighborhoods, leading to timely deportations. WhatsApp groups have been established to facilitate the sharing of crucial information and contact numbers to track the whereabouts of Afghan families.

Among those who returned to Afghanistan, some expressed deep affection for Pakistan, acknowledging the positive experiences they had. They regretted leaving the country and spoke fondly of their attachment to Pakistan. However, there were also individuals who, upon returning to Afghanistan, spoke unfavorably about Pakistan.

Many Afghan families resided in local neighborhoods, and while some chose to return to their homeland, others resisted, citing their homes and businesses in Pakistan. Recently, a neighborhood head advised an Afghan family to return to their country due to the ongoing actions against them. Instead of complying, the family resisted, leading locals to file a complaint against them. The deteriorating peace in the neighborhood prompted this action.

Upon registering a complaint, two police constables visited the Afghan family’s home for an inquiry. The local community gathered, and during the confrontation, I saw a police constable holding a tightly gripped Afghan citizen who expressed frustration, questioning why a complaint had been filed against him. Witnessing the incident, I felt empathy for the Afghan man, although the locals, concerned about the neighborhood’s peace, stood by their decision. Upon checking the man’s identity card, it was discovered that he was an unregistered Afghan with no passport or formal documentation.

The police granted them a one-day reprieve to pack their belongings, but as they were leaving, they resorted to verbal abuse, claiming that the locals wouldn’t find relief. They accused the community of rendering them homeless. In response, the locals defended their innocence, reminding the departing individuals that they had been embraced as brothers and sisters during their extended stay in the country. Expressing dismay at the ingratitude, the locals highlighted their hospitality and questioned the return of insults. Despite the reasoned arguments, the departing individuals seemed obstinate, perhaps perceiving everyone as adversaries.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a myriad of issues, notably the challenges posed by internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Afghan refugees. The nation faces three major predicaments: economic, political, and security concerns. The foremost issue is the political crisis, followed closely by security challenges, with daily terrorist attacks, some involving Afghan citizens. This situation contributes to the decision to repatriate Afghan refugees.

One of Pakistan’s significant apprehensions revolves around the impending risk of default, heightening the reluctance to accommodate more refugees.

Note: Sadia Bibi, a computer science student, delves into various socio-economic issues through her blogs.