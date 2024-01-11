Earthquake tremors reverberated through various districts of the province, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, and the surrounding areas.

The seismological center reported a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 213 km on the Richter scale.

Also Read: Beyond Classrooms: Nurturing Children’s Growth Beyond Academic Pressures

As of now, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) control room has not received any information about loss of life or property due to the earthquake.