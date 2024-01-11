Do children exclusively learn from school, and is it solely within school premises that parents can provide education to their children? Parents can impart valuable lessons if they choose to do so, utilizing various alternative methods.

Winter vacations dominate current discussions in town. Parents express concerns about the existence of holidays, with many not favoring breaks for their children. Regardless of weather conditions, parents feel compelled to send their children to school, asserting that children tend to misbehave and become spoiled when at home.

But how can children be considered spoiled at home? How can one reconcile with this idea? Rubina Saeed, a mother of four school-going children, finds her children quite bothersome at home. She believes that if they spend half a day in school followed by tuition, they refrain from mischief and study without any issues.

However, Muhammad Asim, the Spokesperson of Lady Reading Hospital, holds a different perspective. He contends that our society conditions children to be servants rather than fostering independence. Parents, he notes, are fixated on securing degrees for their children, often overlooking the importance of cultivating civilized and independent individuals.

Muhammad Asim, a father of four daughters, emphasizes a non-coercive approach to education. He advocates teaching them without pressuring them for top positions or high marks, recognizing that success encompasses more than academic achievements. He encourages parents not to fret over extended winter and summer vacations but rather focus on enhancing their children’s personalities.

During school holidays, he engages his daughters in mountain activities, fishing, swimming, and cycling, asserting that these experiences contribute significantly to their education, not from institutions but from family. His advice to parents is to be friends with their children, not just teachers.

Annually, the education department grants winter vacations to students in December, extending them by one week due to fog this year. Seemab, a psychologist at Lady Reading Hospital, notes that while education is essential, pressuring children to study constantly can harm their physical and mental well-being.

Seemab urges parents not to worry when educational institutions are closed but to spend quality time with their children, understanding their favorite activities and encouraging positive thinking. She criticizes the tendency of parents to solely rely on educational institutions, tuition centers, and religious seminaries for their children’s education.

Contrary to this, Assistant Professor Aizaz Jamal points out that children often study according to their parents’ wishes. The fear of scolding, taunts, and beatings leads them to conform to parental expectations. Aizaz highlights the tragic consequences of children taking their own lives due to academic pressure.

Dr. Aizaz suggests a solution lies in understanding the child’s psychology and respecting their preferences. He advocates educating children based on their aspirations, whether it’s in business or another field. Spending time together, engaging in enjoyable activities, and focusing on grooming contribute to a child’s physical and mental health, leading to automatic academic success and prominence in any field. Positive thinking, he asserts, plays a pivotal role in a child’s future and personality development.