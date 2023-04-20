To sight the moon of Eid-ul-Fitr, two Hilal Committees hold meetings simultaneously in Peshawar. The Central Ruet e Hilal Committee’s zonal meeting will be chaired by Sheikh Hadith Maulana Ehsanul Haq to receive testimonies regarding the moon. Meanwhile, Mufti Shahbabuddin Popalzai will hold a meeting of the local Royat Hilal Committee in the Qasim Ali Khan Mosque.

However, astronomers have predicted that the moon of Eid is unlikely to be seen this evening. As a result, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after completing 30 fasts.

Also Read: Goodwill Gesture: Pakistan allows Afghan passengers to return on Tazkira before Eid

According to Khalid Ijaz Mufti, the Secretary General of Ruet e Hilal Research Council, the new moon will be born on Thursday, April 20, at 9:15:49 am, and the age of the moon at sunset in the evening will be 9 hours 33 minutes 12 seconds. The moon will go below the horizon at 7:10:03, while the sun will set at 6:49 on the evening of April 20.

These technical details suggest that the chances of sighting the moon of 1st Shawwal-ul-Mukarram today are low, as the moon will remain on the horizon for only 21 minutes after sunset in Pakistan, he added.

Hits: 13